U.S. Army Parachute Team lights the sky red during aerial show in Miami Beach

MIAMI, Fla. – Take a look at this exciting footage of the U.S Army Parachute Team putting on a show with smoke canisters and aerial stunts over Miami Beach on Saturday.

The U.S. Army Parachute Team, nicknamed the Golden Knights, was one of the jump teams that performed at the Hyundai Miami Air and Sea Show.

Several members of the team worked together to put on an aerial display for the spectators at the event.

They are seen jumping from the aircraft and then cascading thousands of feet down the skyline to make a formation as red smoke filled the air for an additional special effect.

In the end, the team broke their formation, pivoted apart, and flew off into the horizon...all in mid-air. You can watch for yourself by click the video below.