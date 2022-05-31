Military dog Benga retires from NAS Jacksonville

Photo of Military Dog Benga, who is being retired on June 1.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Naval Air Station Jacksonville is hosting a retirement ceremony for Chief Master-at-Arms Military Working Dog (MWD) Benga on Wednesday.

According to NAS JAX, Commanding Officer Capt. Jeff Hill will present Benga with the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal during the ceremony.

Benga currently serves as an explosive detector dog for the NAS JAX Security Department, where they conduct various random anti-terrorism measures and command authorized inspections.

Benga’s military service began in August 2015 when he was recruited to work at the Lackland Air Force Base and enrolled in the Patrol and Explosive Detection program.

After flourishing in his courses, he was certified in detection training in December 2015 and patrol training in April 2016 by the 341st Training Squadron.

Benga was stationed at NAS Key West in June 2016 after graduation, where trained alongside many MWD handlers to sharpen his skills.

Benga came to NAS Jax in May 2018 after working two years in Key West.

He attended redeployment training and worked countless numbers of Secret Service missions during his career trajectory.