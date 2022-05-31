St. Johns County School Board undertakes overcrowding in schools

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Johns County School Board is working to address and prevent overcrowding in schools, which means hundreds of students could end up going to different schools this fall.

The school district announced last week it plans to add two more new schools to the district to manage the staggering growth that’s led to overcrowding in schools.

The two new K-8 schools, along with another K-8, will all be built in the northwestern part of the county where most of that growth is concentrated. Parents in one large neighborhood say it’s about time.

Earlier this year, the Board released a list of nine proposed changes to school maps, rejecting two last month because there wasn’t enough support for either.

Each change moves a block of homes from one school’s zone and adds them to a less-crowded school’s zone. The options are not mutually exclusive, so the board could approve any combination.

The school district said the schools are desperately needed because the student population has grown 7% in the last year and it’s showing no signs of slowing down. The district has added more than 13,000 students in the last 10 years.

One of the proposed changes includes moving 182 students in the Oakridge Landing and Durbin Creek Estates neighborhoods out of Freedom Crossing Academy to Patriot Oaks Academy. The board admits these changes are not a permanent solution.

The county expects to spend about $193 million on the three new K-8 schools and hopes to start getting bids for construction in the coming months.

In the long term, the district expects to build 19 new schools and expand two others over the next 20 years.

The St. John’s County School Board meeting begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday