TELL US: What do you think about Sheriff Mike Williams living in Nassau County?

Records show Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams and his wife sold their Jacksonville home a year ago, listing a new address in Nassau County on the deed selling their home.

According to the city’s charter: “If the sheriff should die, resign, or remove his residence from Duval County during his term of office, or be removed from office, the office of sheriff shall become vacant.”

However, Williams points to state law, which does not require a sheriff to live in a county where they serve, and Williams said the state law would overrule the city charter in this case.

We want to know what you think, select your answer from the multiple choice options.