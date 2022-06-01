City, DCPS to announce partnership with company specializing in security doors, glass

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville and Duval County School District will announce a new plan Wednesday afternoon to keep kids safe in the classroom.

The school district hired a New York company called “Armoured One,” which specializes in doors and glass. The company claims it can slow down or prevent a shooter from getting into a classroom.

The security glass and film it invented can withstand several hits -- whether that’s bullets, someone ramming into the glass or using other objects or weapons -- without breaking, which could slow an attacker. The doors it uses have metal framing, latch bolts and deadbolts.

Those are crucial factors after Texas police determined the door accessed by the gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde was closed but not locked.

Originally, state police said a teacher left the door propped open.

Investigators concluded the teacher actually closed the door, but it didn’t lock automatically like it was supposed to. The gunman shot and killed 19 students and two teachers before he was killed by law enforcement.

“Armoured One” is also known for providing active shooter training and assessments. The company issues individual reports for each building and recommends the best equipment to use for each facility it’s working with.

The city and DCPS are announcing this partnership at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall.