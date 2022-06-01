Fish license-free in Florida during two June weekends

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Get your fishing rods prepped to take advantage of two license-free weekends that are approaching in June.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced Wednesday that they are waiving the licenses for saltwater and freshwater fishing in June.

Residents and visitors are invited to fish license-free on the weekends of June 4-5 for freshwater and June 11-12 for saltwater.

License-free fishing allows new anglers to experience fishing for the first time and gives experienced anglers an opportunity to introduce friends and family to a new hobby, says FWC.

Although fishing license requirements are waived for these weekends, other rules such as seasons, bag and size limits still apply.

The saltwater waiver covers any recreational activity requiring a saltwater fishing license such as crabbing, lobstering and scalloping, whether fishing from shore or boat.

A snook or spiny lobster permit is also not required during these weekends. However, you are encouraged to check recreational regulations before fishing.

The FWC also recommends visitors plan their trip with information about places to fish.

For more information on fishing in Florida, visit MyFWC.com/Fishing or fish all year by getting your Florida fishing license at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.