Suspected bank robbers chased 4 miles, stopped at Atlantic & Southside: sources

Sky4 aerials show where suspected bank robbers were taken into custody in the parking lot of a CVS at Atlantic and Southside boulevards.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least two suspects believed to have robbed a bank on Gate Parkway were pursued about 4 miles by police before they were stopped near Atlantic and Southside boulevards, according to News4JAX sources.

Police confirmed a bank on Gate Parkway had been robbed.

TD Bank on Gate Parkway was robbed Wednesday morning. (WJXT)

An update from police is expected at 10:20 a.m.

According to sources, two suspects robbed the TD Bank on Gate Parkway before being chased to the parking lot of a CVS at the corner of Southside and Atlantic boulevards, where they were taken into custody.

Video from Sky4 shows a white SUV surrounded by crime scene tape.