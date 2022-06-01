Suspected bank robbers chased 4 miles, stopped at Atlantic & Southside: sources

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least two suspects believed to have robbed a bank on Gate Parkway were pursued about 4 miles by police before they were stopped near Atlantic and Southside boulevards, according to News4JAX sources.
Police confirmed a bank on Gate Parkway had been robbed.
An update from police is expected at 10:20 a.m.
According to sources, two suspects robbed the TD Bank on Gate Parkway before being chased to the parking lot of a CVS at the corner of Southside and Atlantic boulevards, where they were taken into custody.
Video from Sky4 shows a white SUV surrounded by crime scene tape.