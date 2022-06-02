Jacksonville’s Fourth of July fireworks celebration returns with a bang

Fireworks lit up Downtown Jacksonville's skyline to cap off Independence Day.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville’s Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration will return this year at multiple locations throughout the city to celebrate our nation’s independence.

At each location, the City of Jacksonville is offering a spectacular fireworks display on Monday, July 4, 2022.

Fireworks will be launched at 9:45 p.m. from the following locations throughout the city:

Downtown Jacksonville

FSCJ North Campus

The Avenues Mall

Trinity Baptist Church

Ed Austin Regional Park

The Downtown Jacksonville location at Riverfront Plaza will include a family fun zone with bounce houses and activities, food trucks, beverages, and a concert presented by Miller Electric Company that will feature JHP Entertainment from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Bryan Malpass from 6:45 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

There will also be an additional opportunity to view fireworks at 121 Financial Ballpark immediately following the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp baseball game.

As we do every year, News4Jax will televise and stream the city’s fireworks spectacular as well as others around Northeast Florida.

Click here for more information about Jacksonville’s Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration.