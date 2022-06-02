Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Mike Williams announces retirement amid residency controversy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Mike Williams announced his sudden retirement Thursday morning amid controversy about a recent move from Duval to Nassau County. His letter to the public said he is retiring on June 10.

The city’s Office of General Counsel had been expected to weigh in Thursday on the question of whether the sheriff of Jacksonville can remain sheriff while living in another county.

The question arose when information came to light that Mike Williams has been serving as Jacksonville’s sheriff for a year while living in Nassau County.

City Council President Sam Newby gave the city’s general counsel office until Thursday at 2 p.m. for a legal opinion on the issue, but Williams made the issue somewhat of a moot point Thursday when he announced he will retire next week.

“After some consideration, I have decided that a court battle over my residency would not be good for our community,” Williams wrote in a letter announcing his decision. “I’m proud of my 31 years of service to this City and am excited about a new chapter and new challenges.”

READ: Sheriff Williams’ letter announcing retirement

Records show Williams and his wife sold their Jacksonville home a year ago, listing a new address in Nassau County on the deed selling their home.

According to the city’s charter: “If the sheriff should die, resign, or remove his residence from Duval County during his term of office, or be removed from office, the office of sheriff shall become vacant.”

However, Williams pointed to state law, which does not require a sheriff to live in a county where they serve, and Williams said the state law would overrule the city charter in this case.

On Monday, Williams said he had no intention of resigning as sheriff, but he changed his mind sometime after meeting with city attorneys at the sheriff’s office on Tuesday.

Jacksonville City Council will hold a special meeting Monday to set a date in August for a special election to fill Sheriff Williams’ unexpired term. It’s not clear exactly when the meeting will happen.