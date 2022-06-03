19-year-old charged with attempted murder after man suffers critical injuries in Westside shooting: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting Wednesday that left another man critically wounded, according to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office records.

Officers said they were called about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to Jammes Road near an apartment complex and found a man in a parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said the man was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition.

At a media briefing Wednesday evening, police said a person was detained for questioning, and JSO records show Jeremiah Simpson, 19, of Jacksonville, was arrested early Thursday morning in connection with the shooting.

He is charged with attempted murder, armed drug possession and carrying a concealed weapon, according to his arrest report.

The arrest report shows there is surveillance video of the shooting.