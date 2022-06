JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman who was found shot Thursday night at an apartment complex on Broward Road was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Lundquist, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were called to the Waters Edge Apartments around 7:30 p.m. Several people were said to have been inside.

Everyone found at the scene was cooperating with investigators, police said. There was no announcement of an arrest.