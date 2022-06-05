Fatal I-95 crash shuts down one lane near Bowden Road, FHP says

First responders on the scene of a deadly crash on Interstate 95.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least one lane of northbound Interstate 95 was shut down Sunday afternoon following a deadly multiple-vehicle crash.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol’s crash map, the fatal crash happened just after 4 p.m. near the Bowden Road exit.

Traffic cameras showed what appeared to be multiple cars involved and multiple rescue units responding.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue said two people were transported from the scene.

One northbound lane was shut down after the crash while crews worked to clear the scene. One lane was still blocked off around 5 p.m.

No other information was immediately available.

News4JAX expects FHP to release more information about the crash at a later time.