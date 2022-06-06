81º

LIVE

Local News

U.S. gas prices could soon top $5 a gallon, experts warn

Experts expect trend to continue into the summer

Aaron Farrar, News4Jax reporter

Tags: Gas prices, Jacksonville, Florida, pain at the pump, $5, Gallon, Summer
Gas prices are setting new records almost daily. Experts are expecting that trend to continue into the summer.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gas prices are setting new records almost daily. Experts are expecting that trend to continue into the summer.

On Monday, Florida’s average was at $4.76 for regular gas. Just last year, the average in Jacksonville was almost $2 cheaper. The national average is $4.87.

Experts are warning drivers there’s a strong possibility that $5 a gallon is going to be the national average soon.

AAA says right now for the typical 15-gallon tank, it costs about $71 to fill it with regular gas in the Sunshine State.

That’s almost $29 more than it cost to fill up a tank at this time last year.

Here are some reminders on ways to save money at the pump:

  • Shop around the best gas prices
  • Consider paying cash: Some stations charge extra per gallon for those who use a card
  • Combine your errands so you can cut down on driving time

Another suggestion is to drive conservatively. Don’t speed or accelerate aggressively because it reduces fuel economy.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Morning Show reporter

email

facebook

twitter