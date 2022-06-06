U.S. gas prices could soon top $5 a gallon, experts warn

Gas prices are setting new records almost daily. Experts are expecting that trend to continue into the summer.

On Monday, Florida’s average was at $4.76 for regular gas. Just last year, the average in Jacksonville was almost $2 cheaper. The national average is $4.87.

Experts are warning drivers there’s a strong possibility that $5 a gallon is going to be the national average soon.

AAA says right now for the typical 15-gallon tank, it costs about $71 to fill it with regular gas in the Sunshine State.

That’s almost $29 more than it cost to fill up a tank at this time last year.

Here are some reminders on ways to save money at the pump:

Shop around the best gas prices

Consider paying cash: Some stations charge extra per gallon for those who use a card

Combine your errands so you can cut down on driving time

Another suggestion is to drive conservatively. Don’t speed or accelerate aggressively because it reduces fuel economy.