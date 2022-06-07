87º

13-year-old bicyclist hit by car in Clay County

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 13-year-old bicyclist was hit by a car in the Lakeside area of Clay County on Tuesday, authorities said.

The boy was taken to a local hospital but is expected to be OK, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the collision happened around 5 p.m. near County Road 220 and College Drive. The incident shut down lanes on the road briefly but they have since reopened.

FHP said the boy was attempting to cross CR-220 and cars in the southbound left lane stopped for him, but a truck in the southbound right lane didn’t see the teen and hit him. The teen fell off his bike and slid underneath the truck and crawled out before rescue got there.

No other information was immediately available.

