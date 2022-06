JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded Tuesday to a report that a car had crashed into the Jewish Community Alliance building at 8505 San Jose Blvd.

It happened just before 1 p.m.

Sky4 flew over the scene and captured images of several JSO cruisers in front of the building.

Sky4 flies over the Jewish Community Alliance building after a car crashed into it (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

It appears the car drove through a carport area, took out a barrier pole and smashed through glass at the front of the building.

An officer on the scene told News4JAX no one was hurt.