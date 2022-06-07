Governor Ron DeSantis signs school safety bill

In light of the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Governor Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 1421, a bill that is designed to improve school safety in Florida.

A bill first filed in January aims to develop threat assessment teams, safe-school officers, certain emergency drills, and more.

After 19 children and two adults were murdered at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas -- Florida officials signed and presented house bill 1421 to Governor DeSantis addressing School Safety.

Gov. DeSantis said the bill expands legislative action he and others have taken since 2019 to implement recommendations from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission.

The bill also has an emphasis on mental health.

It includes training for faculty and students protocol and mental health crisis intervention training.

Florida Rep. Fred Hawkins said mental health training measures “Allow law enforcement personnel and school staff to in effect become more sensitive to the warning signs of someone who is deeply troubled and thus mitigate risk before incidents have a chance to occur.”

He says their thoughts and prayers are with Texas and that “We must remain vigilant and train to recognize how best to react to such incidents and also learn how to defuse such events from occurring in the first place. HB 1421 is another step in the right direction to keep Florida Schools safe.”

The bill will go into effect July 1.