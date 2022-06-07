Jacksonville area soon to be the 324 and the 904

New Northeast Florida phone numbers in the future will start with a 324 area code.

With numbers using the longstanding 904 area code expected to run out in 2024, the Florida Public Service Commission on Tuesday announced the additional 324 area code for communities such as Jacksonville, Fernandina Beach and Orange Park.

The new area code will be assigned in the same territory as the 904 area code — what is known in the telecommunications industry as an “overlay.”

People already using the 904 area code will keep their numbers. No date was set for when customers will start to get the new area code, a commission spokeswoman said.

A commission staff analysis said the change is expected to be carried out over a 13-month period, with the first six months needed to prepare telecommunications networks.

The commission approved adding a new Northeast Florida area code in early May but did not designate the new number at the time. The change will require all local calls to use 10-digit dialing -- the area code plus the seven-digit phone number.

As a result of Florida’s population growth and the proliferation of telecommunication services, Florida will have 23 area codes with the latest addition.

The commission recently also has approved additional area codes for Palm Beach County and for Miami-Dade and Monroe counties.