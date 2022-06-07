JFRD faces challenges putting out fire in Atlantic Beach

The State Fire Marshal is investigating an apartment and house fire in Atlantic Beach Tuesday morning, according to The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JFRD was called around 1:45 a.m. to a multiple-unit apartment fire on Beach Avenue where they found heavy fire.

JFRD Eric Proswimmer says a second alarm was called immediately due to finding multiple difficulties like the road structure, the home north of the apartment catching on fire and heavy voltage powerlines right by the fire.

Proswimmer also says the construction of the homes was another obstacle for them. The apartment was made with cedar shake siding which is very flammable and the house was an older home with tongue groove ceilings which JFRD had a difficult time putting out the fire in the attic. JFRD says the apartments are a complete loss and the home has severe damage.

The fire was put out two hours later and there were no injuries reported.

JFRD says no one was inside either of the buildings during the fire.