SWAT responds after man barricades himself inside Clay County home

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – An active SWAT situation is underway in a Clay County neighborhood, according to Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said it notified residents around 2 p.m. that an active investigation was taking place at a home on Malibu Circle, just off Blanding Boulevard. The U.S. Marshalls were called in to assist.

Cook said deputies went to serve felony arrest warrants to a man at a home in the neighborhood when he barricaded himself inside and refused to come out. Negotiators are on scene trying to speak with the man, Cook said.

Authorities recommend avoiding the area or going to a checkpoint for those who live in the area.

Cook said any updates about the situation will be given on her Facebook page. Or community members can download the SaferWatch app that will alert you when there is police activity in your area.