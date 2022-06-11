76º

National gas prices have officially hit $5 a gallon

Aaron Farrar, News4Jax reporter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For the first time, the national average for a gallon of gas now tops $5.

Some states are paying way more than that.

According to AAA, most California drivers are paying close to $6.50.

The national average jumped 19 cents this past week alone.

In Florida, the average cost is still a little bit away from that -- it’s at $4.88 in the Sunshine State.

The national average is up nearly $2 from what it was at this point last year.

AAA says contributing factors are :

  • inflation levels at a 40-year high
  • rising oil cost
  • high demand
  • sanctions against Russia, a world leader in producing oil

In May, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill that would put a hold on the state’s 25-cent a gallon gas tax. That starts in October and lasts for a month.

Lawmakers are asking him to step up that timeline.

Orlando Democrat Linda Stewart wrote in a letter to the governor, ”As the chief executive of this state, you have the power to ease this crisis. I strongly urge you to follow the lead of other state governors, and do so immediately.”

Right now, Georgia has the cheapest gas, with its average at $4.47. That’s in part because the state’s gas tax is suspended until at least the middle of July.

