‘49 Bells Ceremony,’ candlelight vigil held in Orlando to honor Pulse victims 6 years later

ORLANDO, Fla. – Sunday at noon, amid days of events in observance of the mass shooting at Pulse nightclub on June 12, 2016, each of the 49 victims killed in the attack were recognized with the somber tolling of a bell at the First United Methodist Church of Orlando, News4JAX sister station WKMG in Orlando reported.

A candlelight vigil was scheduled at the Pulse Memorial site from 7-8 p.m. Sunday night, featuring remarks from such speakers as Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and onePULSE Foundation founder Barbara Poma.

RELATED: Pulse survivor Brandon Wolf reflects on tragedy 6 years later

The “49 Bells Ceremony” took place following an 11 a.m. worship service at the church, located downtown at the intersection of East South Street and South Rosalind Avenue, less than one and a half miles north of Pulse.

Ad

The service included songs by the Orlando Gay Chorus, and the church’s Sanctuary remained open until 1 p.m. for quiet reflection.

Cameron Garrett, director of new ministries and interim director of youth ministry at the church, said in a statement he wished for the congregation to stay after the service and ceremony concludes as to help welcome the many people visiting Orlando Sunday to reflect on Pulse.

“Let’s commit to sticking around after our service in order to welcome those who attend the remembrance with all of the gentle and hospitable care we can muster,” Garrett wrote. “May we find the depth of our commitment to help.”

Learn more at the onePULSE Foundation’s website.