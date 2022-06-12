Worst airline pilot shortage in years causes issues for travelers

FILE - A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-7H4 takes off, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Southwest Airlines is reporting a loss of $278 million in the first quarter, Thursday, April 28, 2022, but says it will be profitable the rest of 2022. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Catching a flight this summer? Keep a backup plan.

The United States is facing its worst pilot shortage in years.

Southwest and Delta are among the major airlines cutting back on hundreds to thousands of flights to compensate.

“I think it’s the lifestyle in general of never being home being at the mercy of the airline telling you where you will live when you will go to work where you fly,” said Ed Booth, News4Jax Aviation Expert.

Ed Booth has worked in aviation for 40 years. He calls this shortage the “perfect storm.”

The root of the crisis began during the pandemic. Airlines handed out early retirement packages to thousands of pilots and other employees.

Now they’re desperate to train and hire pilots.

“You have to be extremely careful because safety is at stake,” Booth said.

Regional carrier Republic Airways, which flies for American, Delta and United has petitioned for the U.S. government to cut back flight training hours in half from 1500 hours to 750 hours.

Ad

It’s unlikely to receive approval by the Federal Aviation Administration but Booth says this can be dangerous.

“There has not been a major crash in over 20 years on a US airliner. I think the fear of the regulators is that we don’t want to go back to where it was where your news stations in the 70s was reporting a US airliner down at least once a month,” said Booth.

Between inflation and rising fuel costs becoming a pilot is very expensive.

According to ATP Flight School, it costs just under $100,000 to become a pilot without any experience.