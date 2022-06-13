Former WWE wrestler, AEW star Jeff Hardy arrested on DUI charge in Volusia County, records show

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Professional wrestler Jeff Hardy faces a DUI charge after being arrested in Volusia County Monday morning, according to jail records.

Hardy, 44, was booked into the Volusia County lock-up at 12:45 p.m. Monday, WKMG-TV reports.

Hardy was at River City Wrestling Con in Jacksonville on Saturday. He currently wrestles in All Elite Wrestling, AEW, which is based in Jacksonville and owned by Shahid (Shad) and Tony Khan.

Jeff Hardy at River City Wrestling Con in Jacksonville.

Investigators said they received reports of a white Dodge Charger swerving across several lanes of Interstate 4 Monday morning. Troopers caught up with the vehicle as it merged from I-4 onto Interstate 95, records show.

Troopers conducted a traffic stop and said Hardy stopped but struggled to put his car in park and seemed confused during their interaction.

Hardy was put through field sobriety exercises which showed he was unsteady on his feet, records show. Troopers said Hardy submitted to a breathalyzer which showed an alcohol content of higher than .29, more than four times the legal limit.

The DUI charge is a third-degree felony because it’s his third DUI charge within 10 years.

Hardy has had several documented issues with substance abuse throughout his career. Troopers noted in their arrest report that Hardy had been charged with DUI in 2018 and 2019.

He faces charges of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, driving on a canceled or suspended license and violating restrictions placed on a driver’s license.

