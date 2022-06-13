Loved ones from Ireland travel to Jacksonville to help in search for missing father of 2

News4JAX reporter Brianna Andrews joins on the Northside, near the airport where the search is about to begin.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The search for a missing father of two in Jacksonville has brought friends and family all the way from Ireland.

John McNamee was last seen May 25, and his truck was found near the tree line behind the Quality Inn Airport Hotel on Airport Road.

When the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was alerted to McNamee’s disappearance on May 25, they sent bloodhounds and the Dive Team to the area. Nothing was found.

McNamee had a flight booked that left Jacksonville on May 30, but he wasn’t on it.

According to a missing person’s report, JSO does not believe foul play is involved in McNamee’s disappearance.

But McNamee’s family wants answers -- especially for his 8-year-old and 6-year-old daughters.

“We can’t just have this given up on. We have to find him,” his wife, Jennifer McNamee, said. “There’s got to be somebody out there that knows something.”

It’s been almost three weeks since Jennifer McNamee last saw her husband.

John McNamee is originally from Ireland, and his family and friends from back home arrived Sunday night to help in the search.

They’re searching the wooded area near where his truck was found. They said they will continue until dark Monday.

They said they just want him safe and to come home.

They have a GoFundMe set up to help with the search.

Anyone with any information about John McNamee and his whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.