90º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Rip currents kept St. Johns County emergency workers busy over the weekend

Marilyn Vaca, Digital Director, Jacksonville

Tags: rip currents, ocean rescue, marine rescue, St. Johns County, SJC beaches, beach
St. Johns County beach (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Johns County Fire Rescue and Marine Rescue conducted 2 dozen rescues over the weekend. Rip currents threatened ocean swimmers and emergency crews are urging use of extreme caution when entering the water.

On Monday, the St. Johns County beaches will have yellow flags up due to the rip current threat.

RELATED: Rip currents: Jacksonville’s No. 1 weather related killer locally

The first thing to do if you’re caught in a rip current is signal for help, but the key is to not panic. If you can, swim parallel to the shore to get out of the rip current and then diagonally toward the beach, ducking under the bigger waves.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Marilyn has been Digital Director since October 2021. She supervises Jacksonville's number one news website and most trusted source for local news.

email