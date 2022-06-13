Rip currents kept St. Johns County emergency workers busy over the weekend

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Johns County Fire Rescue and Marine Rescue conducted 2 dozen rescues over the weekend. Rip currents threatened ocean swimmers and emergency crews are urging use of extreme caution when entering the water.

On Monday, the St. Johns County beaches will have yellow flags up due to the rip current threat.

Over the weekend, SJCFR/SJC Marine Rescue responded to 24 aquatic rescues due to rip currents along SJC Beaches.

Today SJC Beaches have the yellow flags up. Even with a medium chance of rip currents, use extreme caution if entering the water and remain alert. pic.twitter.com/FEhK3Ixwr8 — SJC Fire Rescue (@SJCFireRescue) June 13, 2022

The first thing to do if you’re caught in a rip current is signal for help, but the key is to not panic. If you can, swim parallel to the shore to get out of the rip current and then diagonally toward the beach, ducking under the bigger waves.