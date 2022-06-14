1 dead after boat collision on Black Creek: authorities

(Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.)

The Sky 4 helicopter flew over the scene of a boat collision Tuesday in Clay County.

LAKE ASBURY, Fla. – One person died Tuesday after a collision involving a boat on Black Creek in the Lake Asbury area, authorities said.

News4JAX learned of the boating crash shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Clay County Fire Rescue said two people were hurt, one of whom had critical injuries.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office later told News4JAX that one person died.

At first, News4JAX was told a boat hit a dock, but it’s now unclear whether the vessel hit something else.

Aerial footage from the Sky 4 helicopter showed Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission boats on the water.

FWC is the lead agency investigating.