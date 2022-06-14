Blue Crab Crabhouse making strides to reopen after fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Blue Crab Crabhouse restaurant on Julington Creek Road said it was moving forward to reopen on Tuesday after a fire broke out on May 30.
The restaurant said a passerby reported seeing smoke coming from the restaurant -- which was closed at the time -- and called the police.
“The cause of the smoke is being attributed to a faulty piece of equipment and we are thankful that our fire suppression protocols prevented irreparable damage,” the restaurant said in a post. “The resulting damage was caused from smoke/heat and was isolated to the kitchen.”
According to a JFRD spokesperson, no injuries were reported in the fire.
A reopening date has not yet been announced.