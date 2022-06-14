Defense focuses on Alan Wade’s troubled childhood in resentencing trial

Alan Wade was one of three people sentenced to death for killing Reggie and Carol Sumner after burying them alive. A fourth person did not get the death penalty. The death sentences were not unanimous so now each defendant must have a resentencing trial. On Tuesday, there was more testimony from the defense about Wade’s troubled childhood.

The death sentences were not unanimous so now each defendant must have a re-sentencing trial.

Tuesday we heard more testimony from the defense about Alan Wade’s troubled childhood and how that contributed to his viscous crimes at 18-years-old.

The defense has been digging deep into Wade’s troubled childhood, filled with drugs, sexual abuse and neglect. While the state stands firm saying, that does not justify Wade burying a couple and leaving them to die.

Wade is now in his mid-30 but he was only 18-years old when he and three others kidnapped, robbed and buried Reggie and Carol Sumner alive.

His defense team called witnesses that explained Wade was so troubled as a child that it is not surprising, he acted in violence and despair.

Forsenic Psychologist, Dr. Yenys Castillo, said, “Alan lost a lot of important attachments. It was very distressing for him that he was losing his parents, his mother’s sister-in-law, Theresia, not to death but pretty much they are not in the picture for him.”

The jury heard testimony of Wade being sexually abused as a child and was smoking and drinking alcohol by age 12.

Doctor Castillo said Wade also struggled with emotional neglect from his mom as she suffered with cancer, and his father was absent after they broke up. Prosecutor, Alan Mizrahi questioned the connection between a tough childhood and Wade being a murderer.

The prosecutor asked, “Isn’t true that those pictures are placed up there to create sympathy for Alan Wade?”

Dr. Castillo answered, “No, I don’t have any intention to cause sympathy, to illicit any feelings of sympathy for him.”

As a child Wade’s mom, had a boyfriend Jerry Ganey. Ganey testified he remember Wade feared losing his mom and wanted Ganey to leave.

Ganey said, “She told me that she could no longer see me. That Alan, I was taking too much of her time so he gave her an ultimatum.”

His mother and Ganey ended up staying together.

During the afternoon, the defense called Doctor Susan Skolly-Danzinger, who analyzed Wade’s drug use.

“He started using marijuana at the age of 12, but even earlier he started using alcohol at age 11,” Dr. Skolly-Danzinger said.

The defense has shown the bleak and unfortunate consistent neglect Wade experienced from his family and environment. However, the prosecution says this is not an excuse for the behavior and Wade deserves the more severe penalty.

And unique to this trial the jury asked questions.

For instance:

Does Mr. Wade express hope for the future?

Dr. Castillo told the jury, yes, he understands what his behavior has cost him.

It is highly likely that the defense is working hard to show the human side to Wade, despite murdering the couple. The defense is trying to save his life.

The state is pushing for the harsher death penalty. Unique to this resentencing trial is that the jurors get to ask questions as the trial goes on.

Opening statements and witness testimony for Wade’s resentencing trial began Thursday -- and included bombshell testimony from Bruce Nixon, who was himself convicted of six felony counts of murder, kidnapping and robbery of Carol and Reggie Sumner but was not sentenced to death.