Fernandina Beach Fire Department rescues kitten from storm drain

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – An adorable rescue was made in Nassau County on Monday.

The Fernandina Beach Fire Department responded to a call at The Lakeside at Amelia retirement and assisted living facility after two employees heard what sounded like meows coming from inside a storm drain.

Turns out, a tiny kitten had fallen inside! Engine 2 (C-Shift) was able to retrieve the kitten from the storm drain and get it back to safety.

A Lakeside employee is now caring for the kitten, who will be taking it to a veterinarian for a follow-up.

Great job, FBFD! What do you think the kitten’s name should be?

