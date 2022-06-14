93º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Fernandina Beach Fire Department rescues kitten from storm drain

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Fernandina Beach, Nassau County
The Fernandina Beach Fire Department rescued a kitten stuck inside a storm drain on Monday.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – An adorable rescue was made in Nassau County on Monday.

The Fernandina Beach Fire Department responded to a call at The Lakeside at Amelia retirement and assisted living facility after two employees heard what sounded like meows coming from inside a storm drain.

Turns out, a tiny kitten had fallen inside! Engine 2 (C-Shift) was able to retrieve the kitten from the storm drain and get it back to safety.

A Lakeside employee is now caring for the kitten, who will be taking it to a veterinarian for a follow-up.

Great job, FBFD! What do you think the kitten’s name should be?

Fernandina Beach Fire Department rescues kitten
Kitten rescue
Kitten rescue

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in communications.

email