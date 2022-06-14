Wolfson ranks among top 50 children’s hospitals in US nation for pediatric neurology & neurosurgery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – U.S. News & World Report on Tuesday released its 2022-23 Best Children’s Hospitals rankings, which included two Northeast Florida facilities.

The rankings, a measure of quality care and outcomes, highlight the top 50 centers in each of 10 pediatric specialties: cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery, neonatology, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonology and lung surgery, and urology.

U.S. News & World Report named Wolfson Children’s Hospital as one of the top 50 best children’s hospitals in the nation for pediatric neurology and neurosurgery.

The hospital in Jacksonville came in at No. 46 in the rankings for pediatric neurology and neurosurgery.

Regionally, the rankings show Wolfson was tied for seventh in Florida and tied for 18th in the Southeast region among children’s hospitals.

Another Northeast Florida children’s hospital also made the rankings. University of Florida Health Shands Children’s Hospital in Gainesville was tied for first among children’s hospitals in Florida and tied for eighth in the Southeast.

The hospital also was ranked in the top 50 children’s hospitals nationwide for five pediatric specialties: 18th for pediatric pulmonology and lung surgery, 34th for neurology and neurosurgery, 13th for diabetes and endocrinology, 26th for cardiology and heart surgery, and 49th for pediatric cancer.