22 years later: Family of Jacksonville murder victim still has hope

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thursday marks 22-years since Keith Cauley disappeared under suspicious circumstances. The 23-year-old was last seen alive in Northwest Jacksonville.

His remains were found in Putnam County a year later. His mother still waits for whomever is responsible for her son’s murder to be held accountable.

“I really hope they see his eyes everyday of their life,” Keith Cauley’s mom, Vanissia Wilson said. “As much as I go through what I go through, I hope they do too.”

The wait has been agonizing. Cauley’s mother said once police found her son’s body – it seemed like they stopped making efforts to get an arrest in the case.

Kevin Cauley’s mother spent Wednesday posting flyers asking for information in her son’s death.

It was 22 years ago – and while it may seem like everyone else moved on – she hasn’t and she wants justice for her son.

News4JAX met Wilson in the neighborhood where he grew up. “They played ball all the time here,” Wilson said. “He was funny he was quiet, he had the most beautiful eyes.”

Keith Cauley as a child (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Wilson came to the park to post flyers asking for information on what happened to her son – 22 years ago.

“Day in and day out it is natural hell,” Wilson said. “You think that you would forget about it. You can be driving somewhere and stop and get out or you’re out with someone and you get in your car and the first thing you think about is what would my son be like if he were out here doing this.”

Cauley disappeared on June 16, 2000.

In August of 2001 – information developed from an ongoing drug investigation led police to a body – that a year later was identified as Cauley’s.

“We just want them in jail,” Wilson said. “We want the people that actually killed my son to pay for what they did. They are still walking the streets.”

She’s spoken to multiple state attorneys, has reached back out to JSO, and tried getting help from other agencies.

So far – nothing.

JSO told News4JAX in an email that the case is in a suspended/cold case status - and that the last documented contact between Wilson and one of their detectives was in 2015 when the case was reviewed but resulted in a no-charge status.

Keith Cauley (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Wilson said she’ll keep trying. “He would probably be saying mom, why did you put that picture up?”

And posting flyers. “I hope they have compassion for me and as much compassion I have for my son.”

Praying one day information comes out and she gets justice for her son.

JSO says Wilson recently contacted the state about new developments.

Now they say the state will be reviewing the file again and JSO will assist with any actionable leads.

If you have any information on this case, contact JSO.