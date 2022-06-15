6th Annual Watermelon Fest coming to Clay County Fairgrounds

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The 6th Annual Watermelon Festival is back and juicier than ever!

The two-day event will be held on June 25 and 26 at the Clay County Fairgrounds in Green Cove Springs.

Eventgoers will be able to enjoy ice-cold watermelon, live entertainment, food, vendors, watermelon eating contests and more on both Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The family-friendly event will feature activities for the kids such as games, arts and crafts, a free water slide, bounce houses, pony rides, cutest baby contest, a petting farm, bungee jumping, rock climbing, face painting and more!

Admission is $6. Children ages two and under are free. Click here for more information.

Address: Clay County Fairgrounds at 2497 SR 16 W, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043

Ad