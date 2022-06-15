It’s the law: Help nesting sea turtles by respecting their nests

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is reminding the public of ways they can help sea turtles have a successful nesting season.

So far, just in the area of Naval Station Mayport, 21 Loggerhead nests have been spotted.

Related: Did you know sand temperatures influence sea turtles’ genders? | Keep lights dark for sea turtles

Here are some tips on how you can help loggerhead turtles create nests safely:

Give them space

Remove beach furniture at night

Keep our beaches clean and dark

Don’t use flash if you take any photos

Minimize noise and other disturbances

Never disturbing turtle nests

Sea turtles and their nests are protected under state and federal law.

“Florida’s sandy beaches provide an important spring and summer nesting habitat for several species of federally threatened and endangered sea turtles, including loggerhead, leatherback, and green sea turtles, with occasional nesting by federally endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtles,” the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said.

Ad

Getting too close (50 feet or less) to nesting sea turtles can cause them to leave the beach before they complete nesting.

All species of sea turtles and their nests are protected and should not be disturbed — it is illegal to harm, harass or take nesting sea turtles, their eggs, or hatchlings.

If you see someone disturbing a sea turtle nest, or see an injured, dead or harassed sea turtle, report it to the FWC’s Wildlife Alert hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922). Cell phone users can also call *FWC or #FWC or send a text to Tip@MyFWC.com.

For more information about nesting sea turtles and how you can help, visit MyFWC.com/SeaTurtle or see the FWC’s “Be a Beach Hero” brochure. You can also help sea turtles by reporting anyone disturbing a sea turtle or nest, as well as sea turtles that are sick, injured, entangled or dead to the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).

Ad