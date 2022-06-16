Blue-green algae bloom alert issued for Clay County creek

A view from County Road 220 of Whitey's Fish Camp on Swimming Pen Creek.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health has issued a health alert after harmful blue-green algal toxins were found in a Clay County creek.

The Department of Health said the toxins were found on June 9 in Swimming Pen Creek near Whitey’s Fish Camp in Fleming Island.

The health department said the public should exercise caution in and around the creek that’s connected to Doctors Lake.

Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautions:

Do not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercraft, water ski, or boat in waters where there is a visible bloom

Wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you have contact with algae or discolored or smelly water

Keep pets away from the area. Waters where there are algae blooms are not safe for animals. Pets and livestock should have a different source of water when algae blooms are present

Do not cook or clean dishes with water contaminated by algae blooms. Boiling the water will not eliminate the toxins

Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is safe

Rinse fish fillets with tap or bottled water, throw out the guts and cook fish well

Do not eat shellfish in waters with algae blooms

Blue-green algae are a type of bacteria that is common in Florida’s freshwater environments. A bloom occurs when the rapid growth of algae leads to an accumulation of individual cells that discolor water and often produce floating mats that emit unpleasant odors.

Some environmental factors that contribute to blue-green algae blooms are sunny days, warm water temperatures, still water conditions, and excess nutrients. Blooms can appear year-round but are more frequent in summer and fall. Many types of blue-green algae can produce toxins.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection collects and analyzes algal bloom samples. To report a bloom to DEP, call the toll-free hotline at (855) 305-3903 or report online.

To report fish kills, contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute at 1-800-636-0511. Report symptoms from exposure to a harmful algal bloom or any aquatic toxin to the Florida Poison Information Center. Call 1-800-222-1222 to speak to a poison specialist immediately.

Contact your veterinarian if you believe your pet has become ill after consuming or having contact with blue-green algae-contaminated water.

If you have other health questions or concerns about blue-green algae blooms, please call the Florida Department of Health in Clay County at (904) 278-3784.