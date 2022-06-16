Feel-like temperatures hit triple digits & 1st day of summer is still around the corner

Saturday will be very much like today.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It doesn’t take a degree in atmospheric science to know that it’s been brutally hot lately in Northeast Florida.

As John Gaughan pointed out in the latest edition of the Weather Authority Insider, our highest feel-like afternoon temperature was only 99 degrees before this week. But so far this week, that number has hit triple digits every afternoon.

And, more heat appears to be on the way.

On the Northwest side of Jacksonville, when it’s too unbearable to be out in the sunlight, residents along Ken Knight Drive say the best place to be is indoors. But some say they’re struggling to keep their homes cool amid the sweltering heat.

“Not good,” resident O.T. told us. “Got to run the A/C all day and night.”

“I use a window unit,” resident Kendra Jones said. “I need one in each room and the living room.”

“I had to get two window units, and then the electric bill goes up to $300 trying to stay cool,” Patty Jackson told us.

Many of the neighbors say they are left with no choice but to run the air conditioner all day and then worry about a high electric bill later.

“My air conditioner stays on 24 hours,” Gaynell Martin told us. “But I got to stay cool. I can’t stand this heat.”

Notably, the first day of summer is next Tuesday.

Thursday, The Weather Authority says, we may avoid a heat advisory as temps dip back into the lower 90s. Some inland spots may reach the mid 90s.