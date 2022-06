JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire and Rescue said a fire at a vacant apartment on Morgan Street in New Town may have been accidental.

According to JFRD spokesperson Capt. Eric Prosswimmer, no one was hurt.

The department was called to the scene around 3:30 a.m. Thursday. JFRD said a second-floor apartment was unoccupied at the time. Crews were on the scene for about an hour and a half to tackle the blaze.

The department added it is still investigating the cause of the fire.