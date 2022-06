A deputy shared this photo of Dr. Robert Solomon from May, not long before he passed away.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A memorial service Thursday at St. Johns River State College honored the life and service of 99-year-old Dr. Robert Solomon.

The World War II veteran was a longtime instructor at the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Academy and mentored many deputies.

A U.S. flag was presented to his family during the memorial ceremony in remembrance of his service.