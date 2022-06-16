Mayor Curry and CFO Patronis market Jacksonville to Elon Musk for future business

FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition March 9, 2020, in Washington. Musk will participate in a meeting with employees of Twitter on Thursday, June 16, 2022, as the billionaire and social media platform continue to try to push forward on their agreed-to $44 billion acquisition. Twitter confirmed on Tuesday that the meeting will take place, but did not provide any other details about it. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and Florida’s Chief Financial Officer have called on Elon Musk to bring his business ventures to the River City.

Curry joined Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis in a shared video posted to Twitter. The two say they want to give Musk a tour of Jacksonville in hopes he brings one of his three businesses to town.

Hey @elonmusk, Whether it’s your exciting @boringcompany, your uplifting @SpaceX, your non-exhausting @Tesla, Florida is the one place that will always accommodate your drive to innovate. DM me or @lennycurry for your personal tour to the land of opportunity. #FloridaIsForWinners pic.twitter.com/l7l3TL8UVu — Jimmy Patronis (@JimmyPatronis) June 16, 2022

Musk, who is the richest man in the world, hasn’t announced any plans to expand to Jacksonville. But he is one of several CEOs to show their public displeasure with the state of California’s economy. Musk’s tech empire includes SpaceX, Tesla and The Boring Company.

Last year, Musk announced he was moving Tesla’s headquarters from Silicon Valley to Austin, Texas. When the move was made, it brought thousands of jobs to the city. It also offered millions of dollars in tax incentives.

SpaceX is based in Hawthorne, California, but the company has a big presence on Florida’s Space Coast with rocket launches happening on a regular basis.

The Boring Company has made plans to build underground tunnels in Miami to help relieve traffic congestion. Musk mentioned the project would cost roughly $668 million. Fort Lauderdale is also considering a similar tunnel project.

Musk hasn’t responded to the video message from Curry and Patronis. He did make headlines Wednesday, suggesting he’d vote for Gov. Ron DeSantis for president in 2024. DeSantis has yet to announce if he is running in 2024.