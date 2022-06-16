Three people shot and taken to the hospital with JSO looking for possible car involved

Three people shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three people went to the hospital after a shooting late Wednesday night.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says it was called to the 8000 block of Tamarack Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found three adult males suffering from gunshot wounds.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue added the three were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the victims drove to Tamarack Street after they were shot. Investigators added a white older model sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Impala, was seen in the area and may be involved.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone who has information in regards to this shooting to contact them at 904-630-0500, Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.