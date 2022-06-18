Are trash troubles around Jacksonville finally in the rearview mirror?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville City Council has issued a final report from its Special Committee on Solid Waste, and Councilman Ron Salem says the issues should be behind the River City.

“Not that it’s perfect,” said Salem, chairman of the committee. “You’re always going to have people (employees) out for sickness and that kind of thing. But I think the services right now are pretty much back to normal.”

In the past few months, Salem says, the group of lawmakers found that the biggest troubles have been resolved.

“We all thought the labor issue was what was causing much of our problems, and we found now that the haulers are fully staffed, the complaints have decreased tremendously,” Salem said.

While Salem said he wanted the city to discontinue recycling glass, saying it’s not profitable these days, other members of the committee didn’t agree.

Notably, what you put in your recycling bins will be scrutinized as a way to educate people.

“We’ve got a huge program coming through, a grant we received, where we’ll be inspecting your recycling bin and leaving you a report on the bin telling you what was in there was good, what wasn’t good,” Salem said.

The councilman said money has been set aside for continuing education. He also has high hopes for a transfer station that can make solid waste efforts more efficient.

“Our landfill is way over on the Westside on (U.S.) 301, and it’s a 50 minute drive for for some of the garbage trucks. So if we can reduce that trip and get the drivers back in the neighborhoods, it’s a win for everybody,” he said.

Salem says residents are charged about $13 per household per month for solid waste. He says the cost to the city is about $18 per household.