Man shot in convenience store parking lot near summer camp has life-threatening injuries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene of a shooting Friday evening in the parking lot of a convenience store on the Westside near the intersection of Plymouth and Labelle streets.

Sgt. Dukes, with the Sheriff’s Office, said they found a man at the scene who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and was said to be in life-threatening condition.

“There were plenty of people in harm’s way. This is a busy corner store parking lot, there are several businesses that are open. One of them was a kids’ summer camp that’s in one of the businesses that frames this parking lot,” Dukes said.

The sergeant noted that there were some children who had not been picked up, but all were inside the business. None of those children were injured.

“We set up a place for the parents to come and get reunified with their kids,” Dukes said.

Dukes said there was no additional threat to the public, but an arrest was not immediately announced.