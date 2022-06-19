Family seeking community’s help to find missing Jacksonville teen

The family of Jacksonville teen Ray Pita is asking for help finding him. They said the 18-year-old has been missing since Wednesday and they are concerned about his safety. His family told News4JAX the last time they saw him was when he took an Uber to the Museum Of Science & History near downtown on Wednesday around midnight.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of Jacksonville teen Ray Pita is asking for help finding him.

They said the 18-year-old has been missing since Wednesday and they are concerned about his safety.

His family told News4JAX the last time they saw him was when he took an Uber to the Museum Of Science & History near downtown on Wednesday around midnight.

His sister and family said they have been placing fliers around the downtown area since his disappearance. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with black pants, a white shirt and white shoes.

His sister said he hadn’t done anything like this in the past.

The family also said they found his phone, but there weren’t any messages indicating where he could have gone.

The family calls it “strange” that he is a teenager and doesn’t have his phone with him.

If you see Pita, you’re urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.