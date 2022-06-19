Hundreds gather at Jacksonville Beach for first Juneteenth event

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Hundreds of people were at the Seawalk Pavilion on Sunday for what organizers said was the first Juneteenth event at Jacksonville Beach.

One of the main events was the Move for Change 5k.

The organizers said they were beyond pleased with the turnout.

There were multiple vendors, food trucks and entertainment up on the stage.

The founder of the 5k said the participants are walking and running for Black lives.

There are three charities benefiting from the event and the money also goes back to funding the event in the future.

The founder said it is a historic learning moment for everyone.

“Juneteenth, we need to celebrate it because people that don’t understand Juneteenth, they need to understand the black community wasn’t free when the rest of Americans were free. That history needs to be known, our culture needs to be understood, and we need to be celebrated just like everyone else, Move for Change 5K founder Tanisha Crisp said.

Crisp said her group is also planning a series for Black History Month next year and they’ll be taking it back to downtown Jacksonville.