TELL US: How are you celebrating Juneteenth also known as Emancipation Day or Freedom Day?

Marilyn Vaca, Digital Director, Jacksonville

Tags: Juneteenth, Celebrating Juneteenth, Emancipation Day, Freedom Day
Thousands gathered at Daily’s Place on Saturday for Jacksonville’s Juneteenth Celebration. (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With Juneteenth becoming a federal holiday last year, many people are now celebrating the significance of the day. Others have been celebrating it for years, with meaningful traditions. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas and told enslaved African Americans that they were free.

We want to know, how are you celebrating or how did you commemorate Juneteenth? Fill out the form below and your comment may be used on a News4JAX newscast on Channel 4.

