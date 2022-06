JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The US Food and Drug Administration gave emergency use authorization on Friday for both the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for young children.

Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted unanimously on Saturday in support of giving babies and other kids as young as 6 months a Covid-19 vaccination.

