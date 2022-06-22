2-year-old drowns in Putnam County pond: Sheriff’s Office

A toddler drowned Tuesday in a pond in Hollister, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded Tuesday evening to a call about a possible drowning, and when they arrived at the scene, they found a 2-year-old girl unconscious next to a pond near State Road 20 and Willis Road.

According to deputies, they performed CPR until rescue units arrived, and the child was then taken to a hospital but was unable to resuscitated.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the girl’s mother told deputies that she was inside a home on Teddy Lane -- where she had been staying for about two days -- while the girl was outside playing with a 4-year-old. According to deputies, the mother said the children were playing for “about 10 minutes” when the adults realized they were missing. She told deputies that she ran down to the area of the pond and saw her child face down in the water and unresponsive, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Ad

Deputies said they continue to investigate the drowning death.

“This is a horrible tragedy and our hearts grieve with the family at a life gone too soon,” Sheriff H.D. “Gator” DeLoach said. “With summer in full swing, we as family, friends and neighbors must be vigilant in watching our kids around water. We live in an area with lots of opportunities for drowning because of the lakes, ponds, pools and of course the St. Johns River and the water is unforgiving.”

From 2017 to 2019 combined, Florida was ranked the highest in the U.S. for unintentional drowning death rate among children ages 1 to 4, according to the state Department of Health.