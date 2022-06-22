Casey DeSantis launches program to recruit veterans to become DCF investigators

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – First Lady Casey DeSantis on Wednesday morning announced a new state initiative to recruit military veterans to work for the Florida Department of Children and Families.

DeSantis said the “Continue the Mission” initiative aims to recruit veterans to become Child Protective Investigators (CPIs) for DCF, saying it’s a good use of their skills and may help give them purpose after serving.

DeSantis said there is a lot of turnover in the position because of how difficult the job can be.

“So what we wanted to do is provide an opportunity for our veterans to continue their service and to continue to serve our great children of this state. And so we are asking them to do that to sign up as CPIs,” DeSantis said.

Florida is home to 1.5 million veterans.

The first lady also said the state was looking to give opportunities to military spouses and former law enforcement officers.

For more information, you can visit DCF’s website at MyFLFamilies.com.