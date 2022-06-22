‘Every day of life is a struggle’: 5 years after murder, 35-year-old’s family still seeks answers

The family of a 35-year-old man who was killed five years ago continues to search for answers as his case remains unsolved. Hakeem Busch was found shot to death on Newbolt Court in May 2017.

Hakeem Busch was found shot to death on Newbolt Court in May 2017. He was 35 years old.

His mom, Melinda Busch, said she got a visit from a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office detective saying that her son was shot multiple times and died. He proceeded to tell her that he went in peace and didn’t suffer.

Those words provided some comfort but not enough to heal a mother’s broken heart.

“As of that night, my life has totally changed,” Melinda Busch said. “And every day of life is a struggle.”

Hakeem Busch was a father of four, and his kids were just teenagers -- now set to face life without their dad.

The children were his ex-wife Nina Busch’s first thought when she learned he was gone. She said that even though the two were divorced they remained close.

“Once you love somebody, that love doesn’t go away. You know, I have three kids from him. And I knew him since I was a child,” Nina Busch said. “I don’t feel like he deserved to get murdered.”

A report from JSO released to News4JAX through an open records request shows what little information detectives had to work with to find Hakeem Busch’s killer.

“The detective kept telling me that,” Melinda Busch said. “They interviewed every person that was possible that knew him. Even though he says he knows somebody who knows something. It’s just the fear and being afraid.”

This is why Hakeem Busch’s mother is not giving up and plans to continue to fight for justice for her son.

A friend was also with Hakeem Busch when he was killed. She was found shot multiple times down the road and was taken to the hospital.

If you know any information in connection to Hakeem Busch’s murder, you’re asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or you can remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.