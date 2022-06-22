St. Johns is healthiest county in Florida, says study from US News & World Report

Los Alamos, New Mexico, is the healthiest county in the United States, according to U.S. News and World Report, which ranked the top 500.

Only two Florida counties made the list: one of them is St. Johns County, which landed at 185.

The other is Seminole County, down at 441.

That makes St. Johns the healthiest county in Florida, according to the report.

Looking only at the Sunshine State, Clay County was in fifth place, followed by Nassau County. Duval did not make the top 25.

Researchers scored each county on 10 different categories that drive health -- from education to environment.

St. Johns got high marks for nutrition and education but low marks for environment and equity.