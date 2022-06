List: Here’s where you can cool off in Jacksonville during extreme heat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With a heat advisory in effect from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, the city of Jacksonville has multiple locations open to the public that offer air conditioning or other ways to cool off in extreme heat.

Here’s a list of places:

Senior centers

Library locations

Pools

Terry Parker High School – 7301 Parker School Rd.

Fort Caroline – 131 Ferber Rd.

Woodland Acres/Warrington Park – 8200 Kona Ave.

Sandalwood High School – 2750 John Prom Blvd.

Samuel Wolfson High School – 7000 Powers Ave.

Pine Forest – 2335 Gattis Ln.

Mandarin High School – 4831 Greenland Rd.

Andrew Jackson High School – 128 W. 30th St.

Harts Rd./ Eartha Napolean Park – 11597 Harts Rd.

Robert Kennedy Park – 1139 Ionia St.

Oceanway Park – 12215 Sago Ave. W.

Grand/Johnnie Walker Park – 2740 Division St.

Eugene Butler Pool - 900 Acorn St

Cecil Aquatic Center – 13611 Normandy Blvd.

Westside High School – 5530 Firestone Rd.

Baldwin Middle/High School – 345 Chestnut St. N.

Thomas Jefferson Park – 390 N. Jackson Ave.

Fletcher High School – 700 Seagate Ave.

Lakeshore Middle School – 2519 Bayview Rd.

Ribault High School – 5820 Van Gundy St.

Splash pads